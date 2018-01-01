Pre-order Dispatched in 5 days
Google Home Hub brings you visual help for any moment at home. It has the Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to view your latest events and reminders, control connected devices* from a single dashboard, watch helpful YouTube videos and more.
*Requires compatible devices
£139
including VAT
This product has not been released yet.
This is a pre-order item that ships in 5 days.
Free delivery in October
You will be charged when your order is dispatched.
Details at checkout.
Details at checkout.