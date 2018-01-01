Pre-order

Most homes aren’t the same temperature in every room. With the Nest Temperature Sensor, you can let your Nest thermostat know which room should be the most comfortable. Just place it on a wall or shelf and get the right temperature, right where you want it.

You may pre-order it now and we will deliver it to you when it's available for sale.

Page 1

Free shipping in April

You will be charged when your order ships.

Details at checkout.

This product is not yet released