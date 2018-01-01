Pre-order Ships in 5 days

Google Home Hub brings you visual help for any moment at home. It has the Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to view your latest events and reminders, control connected devices* from a single dashboard, watch helpful YouTube videos and more.  

 

*Requires compatible devices

Chalk
Charcoal
Aqua
Sand
$149
As low as $13 a month with 0% APR Tooltip icon
This product is not yet released
This is a pre-order item that ships in 5 days.
Page 1 Free shipping in October
You will be charged when your order ships.
Details at checkout.