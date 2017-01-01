Overview Specs

Nest Cam Indoor security camera

$199
Nest Aware

Includes a free trial, with intelligent alerts, video history and more. Looking to purchase Nest Aware?

Sign in or create an account

Fast, free shipping

Already have a camera?

Tech specs

A front view of the Nest Cam dimensions
4.5 in.
2.8 in.
A side view of the Nest Cam dimensions
2.3 in.
1.8 in.

Color

Black

Camera

1/3-inch, 3-megapixel sensor with millions of colors and 8x digital zoom

Video

Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 frames/sec, H.264 encoding

Field of view

130° diagonal

Night Vision

8 high-power infrared LEDs (850 nm) with IR cut filter

Audio and lights

  • Speaker
  • Microphone
  • RGB LED

Operating temperature

32 to 104°F (0 to 40°C)

Weather resistance

Indoor use only