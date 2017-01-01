3rd generation
Nest Learning Thermostat
Colour Stainless Steel
Tech specs
8.4 cm
3.08 cm
Colour
- Stainless Steel
- Copper
- Black
- White
Screen
- 24-bit colour LCD
- 480 x 480 resolution at 229 pixels per inch (PPI)
- 5.3 cm diameter
Languages
- English
- French
- Dutch
- Spanish
Compatibility
- The Nest Learning Thermostat is compatible with many central heating systems, including:
- Combi boilers
- System and heat-only boilers
- Domestic hot water tanks
- Hydronic underfloor systems
- Air-source and ground-source heat pumps (heating only)
- Zoned systems (one Nest Thermostat per zone)
- Heating systems with OpenTherm technology
Sensors
- Temperature
- Humidity
- Near-field activity
- Far-field activity
- Ambient light
Heat link tech specs
11 cm
11 cm
11 cm
2.8 cm
User interface
- 3 LEDs – status, manual heating, manual hot water
- Nest button used for manual heating mode or to reset.
Size and weight
- Weight: 198 g
- Size: 11 x 11 x 2.8 cm
Wireless
802.15.4 @ 2.4 GHz