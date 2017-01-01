Overview Specs
3rd generation

Nest Learning Thermostat

Colour Stainless Steel

Tech specs

8.4 cm
3.08 cm

Colour

  • Stainless Steel
  • Copper
  • Black
  • White

Screen

  • 24-bit colour LCD
  • 480 x 480 resolution at 229 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • 5.3 cm diameter

Languages

  • English
  • French
  • Dutch
  • Spanish

Compatibility

  • The Nest Learning Thermostat is compatible with many central heating systems, including:
  • Combi boilers
  • System and heat-only boilers
  • Domestic hot water tanks
  • Hydronic underfloor systems
  • Air-source and ground-source heat pumps (heating only)
  • Zoned systems (one Nest Thermostat per zone)
  • Heating systems with OpenTherm technology

Sensors

  • Temperature
  • Humidity
  • Near-field activity
  • Far-field activity
  • Ambient light

Heat link tech specs

11 cm
11 cm
11 cm
2.8 cm

User interface

  • 3 LEDs – status, manual heating, manual hot water
  • Nest button used for manual heating mode or to reset.

Size and weight

  • Weight: 198 g
  • Size: 11 x 11 x 2.8 cm

Wireless

802.15.4 @ 2.4 GHz

