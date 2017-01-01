Nest Stand
€35
including VAT
You can keep your Nest Thermostat on a bookshelf or table – not just on a wall. The Nest Stand is designed for the 3rd-generation Nest Thermostat. And together, they’re a beautiful pair.
Stand tech specs
8.2 cm
8.2 cm
8.7 cm
Colour
White
Size and weight
- Weight: 194 g
- Height: 8.7 cm
- Diameter: 8.2 cm
Warranty
- 2-year limited warranty. For support, visit nest.com/eu/support.
In the box
- Stand for 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat
- 2 Mounting screws
- User guide and warranty