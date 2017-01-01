Overview Specs
2nd generation

Nest Protect smoke + CO alarm

Power

Choose Wired if your current smoke alarm is connected to the mains.

Otherwise, select Battery.

Tech specs.

Power

Battery

Six long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium batteries

Wired (230V)

230 V connector

Three long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium backup batteries

Colour

White

Features

  • Voice alarms with custom location
  • Phone alerts include:
    • Low battery
    • Smoke
    • Carbon monoxide
    • Sensor failure
  • Split-Spectrum Sensor
  • Nest app
  • App Silence
  • Detects carbon monoxide
  • Heads-Up alerts
  • Up to 10-year product lifetime
  • Sound Check
  • Nightly Promise
  • Self Test
  • Pathlight
  • Steam Check
  • Wireless Interconnect
  • Safety History
  • What to do
  • Home Report
  • Emergency Shut-Off with Nest Learning Thermostat
  • Emergency clip record with Nest Cam

Languages

Pre-installed languages by country

  • United States: English, Spanish
  • Canada: English, French (Québécois)
  • United Kingdom: English (British)
  • France, Belgium and the Netherlands: French, Dutch

Note: After setup, you can change the language that Nest Protect speaks to any of the above languages.

Sensors

  • Split-Spectrum Sensor, 450 nm and 880 nm wavelength
  • 10-year electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor
  • Heat sensor, ± 1.8 ºF (± 1 ºC)
  • Humidity sensor, ± 3% RH
  • Occupancy sensor, 120-degree field of view to 20 feet
  • Ambient light sensor, 1-100,000 lux dynamic range
  • Omni-directional microphone, 70 dBA SNR

Speaker, siren and light ring

  • 2-watt speaker
  • Siren: 85 dB at 3 metres
  • RGB colour ring with 6 LEDs

Size and weight

Battery
  • Height: 13.5 cm
  • Width: 13.5 cm
  • Depth: 3.85 cm
  • Mass: 379 g
Wired (230V)
  • Height: 13.5 cm
  • Width: 13.5 cm
  • Depth: 3.85 cm
  • Mass: 375 g

Connectivity requirements

  • Wi-Fi connection
  • Phone or tablet with iOS 8 or later, or Android 4.1 or later
  • Free Nest account

Wireless

  • Working Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n @ 2.4 GHz
  • Wireless Interconnect: 802.15.4 @ 2.4 GHz
  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Certification

The 2nd generation Nest Protect has been tested by UL to comply with European, US and Canadian safety standards. Nest Protect complies with all of the following smoke and carbon monoxide alarm standards:

  • EN-14604 – Smoke alarm devices.

  • EN-50291 – Electrical apparatus for the detection of carbon monoxide in domestic premises.

  • EN-50271:2010 – Electrical apparatus for the detection and measurement of combustible gases, toxic gases or oxygen.

  • EN-50292 – Electrical apparatus for the detection of carbon monoxide in domestic premises.

Operating temperature

The alarm should not be installed in locations where the normal ambient temperature is below 40 ºF (4 ºC) or exceeds 100 ºF (38 ºC).
Humidity range: 20% RH to 80% RH (non-condensing).

Warranty

2-year limited warranty. For support, visit nest.com/ie/support.

In the box

  • Nest Protect (Battery)
  • Six long-life batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
  • Back plate
  • Four screws
  • User’s guide
  • Welcome guide
  • 2-year limited hardware warranty
  • Nest Protect (Wired 230 V)
  • Three long-life backup batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
  • 230 V AC connector
  • Back plate
  • Four screws
  • User’s guide
  • Welcome guide
  • 2-year limited hardware warranty