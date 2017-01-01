Pre-order
Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera
€349
including VAT
Tech specs
4.9 inches
2.9 inches
2.9 inches
Colour
White
Camera
1/2.5-inch, 8-megapixel (4K) colour sensor with 12x digital zoom Close-up tracking view
Video
Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 frames/sec, H.264 encoding, HDR
Field of view
130° diagonal
Night Vision
8 high-power infrared LEDs (940 nm) with IR-cut filter
Audio and lights
High-quality speaker, microphone array and LED light ring
Operating temperature
0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F)
Weather resistance
Indoor use only