Nest Cam Indoor security camera
€199
including VAT
Nest Aware
Includes a free trial, with intelligent alerts, video history and more. Looking to purchase Nest Aware?Sign in or create an account
Fast, free delivery
Tech specs
11.4 cm 7.3 cm
5.9 cm 4.5 cm
Colour
Black
Camera
1/3", 3-megapixel sensor with millions of colours and 8x digital zoom
Video
Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 frames/sec, H.264 encoding
Field of view
130° diagonal
Night Vision
8 high-power infrared LEDs (850 nm) with IR cut filter
Audio and lights
- Speaker
- Microphone
- RGB LED
Operating temperature
0° to 40°C
Weather resistance
Indoor use only