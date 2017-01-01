3rd generation
Nest Learning Thermostat
CA$329
Fast, free shipping
Tech specs
3.3 in
1.21 in
Color
- Stainless Steel
Screen
- 24-bit color LCD
- 480 x 480 resolution at 229 pixels per inch
- 2.08 in (5.3 cm) diameter
Languages
- English
- French
- Dutch
- Spanish
Compatibility
- The Nest Learning Thermostat works with 95% of 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.
- Heating: 1, 2, and 3 stages (W1, W2, W3)
- Cooling: 1 and 2 stages (Y1, Y2)
- Heat pump: with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX, E)
- Humidifier or dehumidifier (HUM, DEHUM)
- Fan (G)
- Power (C, RH, RC)
Sensors
- Temperature
- Humidity
- Near-field activity
- Far-field activity
- Ambient light