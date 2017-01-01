Overview Specs
3rd generation

Nest Learning Thermostat

CA$329

Tech specs

3.3 in
1.21 in

Color

  • Stainless Steel

Screen

  • 24-bit color LCD
  • 480 x 480 resolution at 229 pixels per inch
  • 2.08 in (5.3 cm) diameter

Languages

  • English
  • French
  • Dutch
  • Spanish

Compatibility

  • The Nest Learning Thermostat works with 95% of 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.
  • Heating: 1, 2, and 3 stages (W1, W2, W3)
  • Cooling: 1 and 2 stages (Y1, Y2)
  • Heat pump: with auxiliary and emergency heat (O/B, AUX, E)
  • Humidifier or dehumidifier (HUM, DEHUM)
  • Fan (G)
  • Power (C, RH, RC)

Sensors

  • Temperature
  • Humidity
  • Near-field activity
  • Far-field activity
  • Ambient light