Nest Protect smoke + CO alarm

Tech specs.
Power
Battery
Six long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium batteries
Wired
120 V Connector
Three long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium backup batteries
Color
Features
- Voice alarms with custom location
- Phone alerts include:
- Low-battery
- Smoke
- Carbon monoxide
- Sensor failure
- Split-Spectrum Sensor
- Nest App
- App Silence
- Detects carbon monoxide
- Heads-Up alerts
- 10-year product lifetime
- Sound Check
- Nightly Promise
- Self Test
- Pathlight
- Steam Check
- Wireless Interconnect
- Safety History
- What To Do
- Home Report
- Emergency Shutoff with Nest Learning Thermostat
- Emergency clip record with Nest Cam
Languages
Pre-installed languages by country
- United States: English, Spanish
- Canada: English, French (Québécois)
- United Kingdom: English (British)
- France, Belgium and Netherlands: French and Dutch
Note: After setup, you can change the language Nest Protect speaks to any of the above languages.
Sensors
- Split-Spectrum Sensor, 450nm and 880nm wavelength
- 10 year electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor
- Heat sensor, ± 1ºC (± 1.8ºF)
- Humidity sensor, ± 3%RH
- Occupancy sensor, 120º field of view to 6 meters (20 feet)
- Ambient light sensor, 1-100k Lux Dynamic Range
- Omnidirectional microphone, 70dBA SNR
Speaker, horn, and light ring
- 2 Watt Speaker
- Horn: 85dB SPL at 3 m (10 feet)
- RGB color ring with 6 LEDs
Size and Weight
Battery
- Height: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
- Width: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
- Depth: 3.85 cm (1.5 inches)
- Mass: 379 g (13.9 ounces)
Wired
- Height: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
- Width: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
- Depth: 3.85 cm (1.5 inches)
- Mass: 375 g (13.2 ounces)
Connectivity requirements
- Wi-Fi connection
- Phone or tablet with iOS 8 or later, or Android 4.1 or later
- Free Nest Account
Wireless
- Working Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n @ 2.4GHz
- Wireless Interconnect: 802.15.4 @ 2.4GHz
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Certification
Nest Protect has been tested to comply with safety standards in Canada set out by:
Underwriters Laboratories Canada Inc.
Nest Protect complies with all of the following smoke and carbon monoxide alarm standards:
CSA 6.19-01 - “Residential carbon monoxide alarming devices”
CAN-ULC-S531-02 - “Standard for Smoke Alarms”
Operating Temperature
The alarm should not be installed in locations where the normal ambient temperature is below 4ºC (40ºF) or exceeds 38ºC (100ºF).
Humidity range: 20%RH to 80%RH (non condensing).
Warranty
2-year limited warranty. For support, visit nest.com/ca/support.
Our support team is also available by phone 24/7.
In the box
- Nest Protect (Battery)
- Six long-life batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
- Backplate
- Four screws
- User's Guide
- Welcome Guide
- 2-year limited hardware warranty
- Nest Protect (Wired 120V)
- Three long-life backup batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
- 120V AC connector
- Three wire nuts
- Backplate
- Four screws
- User's Guide
- Welcome Guide
- 2-year limited hardware warranty