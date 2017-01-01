Overview Specs
2nd generation

Nest Protect smoke + CO alarm

Power

Choose Wired if your current smoke alarm is connected to power wires.

Otherwise, pick Battery.

Tech specs.

Power

Battery

Six long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium batteries

Wired

120 V Connector

Three long-life AA Energizer® Ultimate Lithium backup batteries

Color

White

Features

  • Voice alarms with custom location
  • Phone alerts include:
    • Low-battery
    • Smoke
    • Carbon monoxide
    • Sensor failure
  • Split-Spectrum Sensor
  • Nest App
  • App Silence
  • Detects carbon monoxide
  • Heads-Up alerts
  • 10-year product lifetime
  • Sound Check
  • Nightly Promise
  • Self Test
  • Pathlight
  • Steam Check
  • Wireless Interconnect
  • Safety History
  • What To Do
  • Home Report
  • Emergency Shutoff with Nest Learning Thermostat
  • Emergency clip record with Nest Cam

Languages

Pre-installed languages by country

  • United States: English, Spanish
  • Canada: English, French (Québécois)
  • United Kingdom: English (British)
  • France, Belgium and Netherlands: French and Dutch

Note: After setup, you can change the language Nest Protect speaks to any of the above languages.

Sensors

  • Split-Spectrum Sensor, 450nm and 880nm wavelength
  • 10 year electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor
  • Heat sensor, ± 1ºC (± 1.8ºF)
  • Humidity sensor, ± 3%RH
  • Occupancy sensor, 120º field of view to 6 meters (20 feet)
  • Ambient light sensor, 1-100k Lux Dynamic Range
  • Omnidirectional microphone, 70dBA SNR

Speaker, horn, and light ring

  • 2 Watt Speaker
  • Horn: 85dB SPL at 3 m (10 feet)
  • RGB color ring with 6 LEDs

Size and Weight

Battery
  • Height: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
  • Width: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
  • Depth: 3.85 cm (1.5 inches)
  • Mass: 379 g (13.9 ounces)
Wired
  • Height: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
  • Width: 13.5 cm (5.3 inches)
  • Depth: 3.85 cm (1.5 inches)
  • Mass: 375 g (13.2 ounces)

Connectivity requirements

  • Wi-Fi connection
  • Phone or tablet with iOS 8 or later, or Android 4.1 or later
  • Free Nest Account

Wireless

  • Working Wi-Fi connection: 802.11b/g/n @ 2.4GHz
  • Wireless Interconnect: 802.15.4 @ 2.4GHz
  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Certification

Nest Protect has been tested to comply with safety standards in Canada set out by:

  • Underwriters Laboratories Canada Inc.

Nest Protect complies with all of the following smoke and carbon monoxide alarm standards:

  • CSA 6.19-01 - “Residential carbon monoxide alarming devices”

  • CAN-ULC-S531-02 - “Standard for Smoke Alarms”

Operating Temperature

The alarm should not be installed in locations where the normal ambient temperature is below 4ºC (40ºF) or exceeds 38ºC (100ºF).
Humidity range: 20%RH to 80%RH (non condensing).

Warranty

2-year limited warranty. For support, visit nest.com/ca/support.

Our support team is also available by phone 24/7.

In the box

  • Nest Protect (Battery)
  • Six long-life batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
  • Backplate
  • Four screws
  • User's Guide
  • Welcome Guide
  • 2-year limited hardware warranty
  • Nest Protect (Wired 120V)
  • Three long-life backup batteries (Energizer® Ultimate Lithium "L91" AA)
  • 120V AC connector
  • Three wire nuts
  • Backplate
  • Four screws
  • User's Guide
  • Welcome Guide
  • 2-year limited hardware warranty