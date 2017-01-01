Nest Cam Indoor security camera
CA$249
Nest Aware
Includes a free trial, with intelligent alerts, video history and more. Looking to purchase Nest Aware?Sign in or create an account
Fast, free shipping
Tech specs
11.4 cm 7.3 cm
5.9 cm 4.5 cm
Color
Black
Camera
1/3-inch, 3-megapixel sensor with millions of colors and 8x digital zoom
Video
Up to 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 frames/sec, H.264 encoding
Field of view
130° diagonal
Night Vision
8 high-power infrared LEDs (850 nm) with IR cut filter
Audio and lights
- Speaker
- Microphone
- RGB LED
Operating temperature
32 to 104°F (0 to 40°C)
Weather resistance
Indoor use only