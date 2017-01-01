Pre-order

Just tag in and out on Nest Guard. Put one on your keychain. Give one to people you trust. Set a schedule to let people in at certain times, like your dog walker. It’s water resistant and drop-proof. And don’t worry if you lose one – you can easily disable it in the Nest app. Requires a Nest Secure alarm system starter pack.

You may pre-order it now and we will deliver it to you when it's available for sale.

Ships in November. You will be charged when your order ships.

This product is not yet releasedFree shipping