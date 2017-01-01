Pre-order
Stick Nest Detect on a window and you’ll know when it opens. Stick it on a wall and it senses motion in a room. Stick it on a door and it can do both. With Quiet Open, you can open a door while the house is armed, without setting off the alarm. Requires a Nest Secure alarm system starter pack.
$59
This product is not yet released
You may pre-order it now and we will deliver it to you when it's available for sale.Free shipping
Ships in November. You will be charged when your order ships.